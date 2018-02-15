Kymi beat PAOK in a memorable encounter on Thursday to stake a claim for a top-eight finish and a play-off spot in the Basket League, while Aris took a leap to safety beating Lavrio at home on Wednesday.



In only its second season in the top flight, and still unable to host matches in its home court at the town of Kymi, the Evia team has climbed to joint eighth after downing Champions League challenger PAOK 88-85 in Halkida, with 22 points from Lenzelle Smith.



Aris steered clear of relegation trouble beating surprise package Lavrio 80-69 in Thessaloniki. Lavrio is now joined in third by Promitheas and AEK. Promitheas defeated Panionios 69-58 in Patra while AEK got the better of Rethymno winning 95-90 on Crete, as it prepares to face Olympiakos in Saturday’s Greek Cup final at Iraklio.



The Reds strolled to a 98-73 away win over bottom team Trikala, staying four points behind leader Panathinaikos that scored its 16th victory in 16 games downing Gymnastikos Larissas/Faros 103-70.



Kolossos is alone in sixth after seeing off Korivos Amaliadas 86-71.



In the round of 16 for the Basketball Champions League AEK was drawn to face Nymburk from the Czech Republic and PAOK will meet Pinar Karsiyaka of Turkey. The ties will be played on March 6/7 and 13/14.