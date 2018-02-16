NEWS |

 
Police seeking Attica ATM gang

TAGS: Crime

Police said on Friday they are searching for a gang that has been blowing up ATMs around Attica in recent months and fleeing with the cash contents after another attack earlier in the day in the Acharnes district of western Athens.

According to police reports, the gang members blew up a cash machine on Dekeleias Avenue at around 4 a.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount. 

