One man charged after Kolonaki soccer fan fight

Of the sixteen people detained by police in Athens late Thursday in connection with the damage they caused at a cafe in Kolonaki while fighting on the premises before a soccer match between local club AEK and the visiting Ukrainian team Dynamo Kiev, all but one were released without charge after police were unable to find evidence linking them to the scuffle.



A 36-year-old Greek man found to be in possession of brass knuckles faced a prosecutor on Friday.



The remainder – Italians, Lithuanians, Belarussians and Greeks, were freed.



According to sources, the trouble started when another group, said to be Russian nationals, attacked Dynamo Kiev fans in Kolonaki.