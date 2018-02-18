Greek foreign ministry expresses solidarity to Iran after fatal aircraft crash
Online
The Greek Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed its solidarity to the Iranian government and to the relatives of the 66 people who were killed in an aircraft crash in Iran.
The Greek Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed its solidarity to the Iranian government and to the relatives of the 66 people who were killed in an aircraft crash in Iran.
The Iran Aseman Airlines plane went down near its destination, the city of Yasuj, a mountainous region of the country's southwest, killing all 66 people aboard.
Iran has suffered several aviation accidents in recent years, most attributed to it ageing aircraft fleet.