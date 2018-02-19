FYROM takes down sign to ‘Alexander the Great’ airport

Authorities in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia have taken down a street sign pointing to the capital’s “Alexander the Great” airport.

The sign was removed due to road construction, according to Reuters, though authorities in FYROM have vowed to change the airport’s name, as well as that of a highway named after the ancient Greek general, in a bid to break a deadlock in name talks with Greece.

FYROM published the decision to rename the airport and highway in the government gazette on Thursday, while earlier on Monday Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he was confident that a settlement with Greece could be reached by a NATO summit on July.

Greece has blocked FYROM’s bid for accession to NATO and the European Union pending a settlement of the name dispute.