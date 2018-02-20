Irish president to visit Greece this week; will also inspect migrant camp

Irish President Michael D. Higgins is arriving in Athens on Wednesday on an invitation from his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos for an official visit that will also include a trip to a refugee camp.

Higgins arrives on Wednesday night and is due to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament on Thursday morning before meeting with Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion and then with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Higgins will also give a lecture on Friday on the history of Greek-Irish friendship at Athens University, which will be presenting him with an honorary doctorate.

He is slated to depart on Saturday.