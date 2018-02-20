ATHEX: Stocks ease on mixed news

The decision of the Eurogroup on Monday to put off the disbursement to Greece of the 5.7-billion-euro bailout tranche overshadowed the positive news of last Friday’s credit rating upgrade by Fitch – from B- to B – at the Greek bourse on Tuesday, although the losses were contained somewhat during the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 841.83 points, shedding 0.50 percent from Friday’s 846.07 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.53 percent to 2,159.92 points.

The banks index slipped 0.38 percent, with Eurobank dropping 1.70 percent and Attica giving up 5.20 percent while Alpha, National and Piraeus were non-movers.

Lamda Development outperformed, jumping 5.38 percent, as Public Power Corporation declined 3.02 percent and OPAP gaming company shrank 2.32 percent.

In total 37 stocks recorded gains, 67 took losses and 32 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.4 million euros, just up on last Friday’s 55.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.30 percent to 70.12 points.