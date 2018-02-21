Erdogan backs Skopje on name dispute

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has supported the position of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in its ongoing name dispute with Greece.



“We made our stance clear by being the first country to recognize Macedonia with its constitutional name and national identity, and to appoint an ambassador,” Erdogan said Tuesday during a press conference with visiting FYROM President Gjorge Ivanov in Ankara.



Greece objects to the name because it has its own region called Macedonia, and argues that its neighbor’s use of the name, along with contentious articles in its constitution, imply territorial claims over Greek land.



Ivanov thanked Erdogan for Turkey’s “principled stance” on the matter.