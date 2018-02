Pianist and composer Thodoris Economou will perform a signature program of improvised work juxtaposing and combining minimalism, classical jazz and traditional music forms at the Parnassos Literary Society on Friday, February 23, starting at 9 p.m. Admission costs 10-15 euros.

Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square,

Monastiraki, tel 210.322.5310