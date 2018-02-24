Europe’s core values

The European Union’s power stems mainly from the strength of its values rather than military might. The rule of law and institutions upholding democratic principles are the cornerstones of the European philosophy.

In this regard, Germany is quite right to demand that all members of the EU respect the values that define and shape the bloc.

Berlin’s idea for more of the EU’s next multiannual budget to be tied to respect for core EU policies and values is important for Greece, because membership in the European Union is not about funds and bureaucracy; it is about sharing common principles and upholding institutions.