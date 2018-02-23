Greece extended its perfect record in the World Cup qualifiers beating visiting Estonia 87-75 at Iraklio on Friday.



Once again without players from Panathinaikos and Olympiakos, or Fenerbahce’s Costas Sloukas, who were involved in Euroleague action on Thursday and Friday, Greece coach Thanassis Skourtopoulos improvised with the rest of the Greek league’s cream and presented a competitive side on Crete that was never really troubled by the Estonians.



Experienced Yiannis Bouroussis (21 points) led the Greek team to a 35-29 lead at half-time, and the hosts never looked back, stretching their advantage to 22 points (61-39) toward the end of the third period.



A late rally by Estonia cut the distance to nine (67-58) but the two-time European champion was not to be denied on the night.



Besides Bouroussis, Panayiotis Vassilopoulos led the Greek scoring with 17 points, while Dimitris Mavroidis added another 11.



On Sunday Greece hosts Great Britain, also at Iraklio, for its fourth game in the group.