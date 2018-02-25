Yildirim: Turkey can 'neutralize any kind of threat'

In what was perceived as warning to Greece and Cyprus, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has declared that Turkey has the ability "to neutralize any kind of threat."

"While Turkey is fighting terrorism at the domestic and international level, some want to benefit from the situation by devising various plans and traps in the Aegean and Mediterranean," Yildirim said during the inauguration of a new submarine in the coastal region of Marmara.

"Let me be clear. Whatever the situation may be, Turkey and its Navy have the ability to neutralize any kind of threat," he said. "Let no one be mistaken in their evaluations."

Turkey's pro-government newspaper Star interpreted Yildirim's statements as a warning aimed at Nicosia.