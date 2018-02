The Cellier wine and spirits store is hosting a series of tastings that focus on specific countries and regions. On Wednesday, February 28, the country of honor is Chile, one of the great forces in New World wines, and sommelier Stavros Moustakas Oktapodas will be on hand with descriptions, history and tips. The event starts at 9 p.m.

Cellier, 16 Kriezotou, Syntagma,

tel 210.361.0040