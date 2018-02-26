Munich jewelry fair had dynamic Greek presence
Twenty-five Greek companies participated in the Inhorgenta Munich 2018 show of gold and silver jewelry that took place last week in the Bavarian capital.
Greece’s dynamic presence at the fair was again organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The next version of the event is scheduled for February 22-25, 2019.