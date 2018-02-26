BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Munich jewelry fair had dynamic Greek presence

TAGS: Design

Twenty-five Greek companies participated in the Inhorgenta Munich 2018 show of gold and silver jewelry that took place last week in the Bavarian capital.

Greece’s dynamic presence at the fair was again organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The next version of the event is scheduled for February 22-25, 2019.

