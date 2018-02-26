ATHEX: Traders turn their backs on local stock market

Monday’s downbeat trade on the Greek stock market was marked by the lowest turnover in the last 29 sessions, with the majority of stocks posting losses and a day when most European bourses registered gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 837.04 points, shedding 0.84 percent from Friday’s 844.12 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.63 percent to 2,146.77 points, while small-caps expanded 0.24 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.29 percent, as National slumped 2.22 percent, Piraeus shrank 1.84 percent, Alpha declined 1.05 percent and Eurobank surrendered 0.25 percent. EYDAP lost 4.76 percent, Lamda Development conceded 3.11 percent, Hellenic Exchanges fell 2.49 percent and Hellenic Petroleum was down 2.41 percent. Motor Oil rose 1.97 percent.

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 66 took losses and 22 stayed put.

Turnover reached 31.4 million euros, down from Friday’s 45.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.63 percent to 69.07 points.