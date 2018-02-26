The Council of State has issued another verdict deeming the cuts to salaries imposed since August 2012 anti-constitutional – this time concerning doctors who are heads of hospitals.

A few weeks after a decision concerning cuts to the salaries of uniformed officers, the country’s highest administrative court ruled in favor of four hospital directors, setting a precedent for any of their peers who refer their own case to the CoS, legal sources say.

The court decided the National Health Service (ESY) doctors enjoy a special status in relation to other civil servants and perform in special conditions, as they enter the state sector at an older age, have exclusive employment and so on, and thus deserve special treatment in terms of salary.

The CoS has granted the state eight months for the payment of dues to the uniformed officers, given the impact that the decision will have on the budget.