Taryn Simon | Athens | To April 5

The Gagosian Gallery presents large-scale photographs from Taryn Simon’s “Paperwork and the Will of Capital” series in which the American conceptual artist considers the stagecraft of power via the accords, treaties, and decrees drafted to influence systems of governance and economics, from nuclear armament to banking conventions and diamond trading. In archival images of the signings of these documents, powerful men flank flower arrangements; Simon has recreated and photographed these arrangements, pairing them with texts that explain each event, underscoring the ways in which power is created, performed, marketed, and maintained. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

