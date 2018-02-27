ATHEX: Most stocks end day in red, but index rises

Tuesday’s late rally, which allowed the benchmark at the Greek stock market to recover from the losses recorded earlier in the day, was not enough to change the color on the board – which remained predominantly red – as losing stocks outnumbered the gainers by a ratio of almost two to one. Turnover remained disappointingly low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 837.77 points, adding 0.09 percent to Monday’s 837.04 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.11 percent to 2,146.23 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.35 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.22 percent, as Attica shrank 4.19 percent, National lost 0.78 percent and Alpha fell 0.20 percent. Piraeus grew 0.46 percent.

Piraeus Port Authority improved 1.71 percent, Viohalco conceded 1.55 percent, Public Power Corporation declined 1.49 percent and Lamda Development dropped 1.40 percent.

In total 35 stocks registered gains, 67 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43 million euros, up from Monday’s 31.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.36 percent to 68.77 points.