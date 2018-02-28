Anti-terror units are examining security camera footage showing two men carrying out Monday’s hand-grenade attack against a police precinct in Athens, sources said on Tuesday.

The footage reportedly shows the two men approaching and leaving the scene of the attack on a motorcycle.

The sources said the physical appearance of the two men and the type of motorcycle they used can be discerned in the footage.

The evidence has reportedly strengthened investigators’ suspicions that the suspects are members of the Revolutionary Self-Defense urban guerrilla group, which carried out a similar attack against the French Embassy in Athens in November, 2016.