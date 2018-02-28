ATHEX: Index declines 4.9 pct in February

The benchmark of the Greek stock market chalked up monthly losses of 4.91 percent at the end of February, after another trading session that saw the majority of stocks head south at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday. However, turnover picked up, with almost a third of the total recorded in the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 835.66 points, shedding 0.25 percent from Tuesday’s 837.77 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.90 percent to 2,129.81 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.90 percent.

The banks index advanced 0.68 percent as Piraeus ascended 2.83 percent, Eurobank rose 2.47 percent, Alpha fell 0.71 percent and National slipped 0.13 percent. Mid-cap Attica jumped an impressive 17.85 percent.

Coca-Cola HBC weighed on the benchmark, slumping 2.68 percent, Titan Cement lost 3.45 percent and OPAP gave up 3.29 percent.

In total 61 stocks recorded gains, 50 took losses and 28 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 43 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.54 percent to 69.14 points.