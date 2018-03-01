ATHEX: FTSE index shifts cut losses

Despite the upward momentum during the closing auctions on Thursday, the benchmark of the Greek stock market still ended the day in negative territory. However, the majority of mid- and small-caps posted gains, so that winners outnumbered losers on the stock board.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 831 points, shedding 0.56 percent from Wednesday’s 835.66 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index fell 0.83 percent to 2,112.22 points, while mid-caps rose 0.44 percent.

Stocks recovered some ground on news that Mytilineos stock was being bumped up to the FTSE Emerging Europe Mid Cap Index from its small-cap counterpart, which will welcome Viohalco and Sarantis. The changes will be implemented after March 16. Mytilineos rose 2.07 percent and Viohalco jumped 4.84 percent.

The banks index slumped 1.69 percent, with Eurobank giving up 2.11 percent, National dropping 2.03 percent, Piraeus slipping 1.76 percent and Alpha losing 1.27 percent.

In total 62 stocks reported gains, 46 took losses and 31 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 68.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index added 0.43 percent to 69.44 points.