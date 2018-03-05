The situation with groups of rampaging anarchists smashing public and private property, with the senseless graffiti that seems to have left no building in the center of Athens untouched, and with the bullying tactics of sundry activists claiming to represent certain social causes has breached all limits of acceptability.

That control has been lost is more than apparent in the fact that terrorists and dangerous convicts now appear to call the shots at Greece’s prisons.

It has become obvious that there are certain parts of the country and certain groups or types of behavior that the state simply cannot manage.

The leadership of the Hellenic Police claims that it knows exactly what it needs to do in order to bring this situation under control after its recent escalation.

It is waiting, however, for the political leadership to give it the green light and its support.