ATHEX: Another week of losses for stock index

The benchmark of the Greek stock market suffered a considerable slide of more than 2 percent on Friday and the banks index gave up the last of its gains registered since the start of the year, mainly on international concerns regarding the trade war US President Donald Trump is attempting to wage against Europe. The positive news from the Euro Working Group, that the third review had been wrapped up, had already been factored in.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 813.09 points, shedding 2.16 percent from Thursday’s 831 points. On a weekly basis it decreased 3.68 percent. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2 percent to 2,069.91 points and the banks index declined 2.64 percent.

All but one blue chip headed south, as Sarantis fell 5 percent, PPC gave up 4.81 percent, Viohalco slumped 4.08 percent, Eurobank dropped 4 percent, OPAP lost 3.96 percent and Lamda Development shrank 3.71 percent. Grivalia Properties bucked the trend, growing 0.43 percent.

In total 19 stocks posted gains, 85 showed losses and 25 stayed put.

Turnover was the highest of the last 14 sessions, amounting to 74.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s 50.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index conceded 0.53 percent to 69.07 points.