Ship found with 2 tons of cannabis off Crete

TAGS: Crime

The coast guard seized around 2 tons of processed cannabis found aboard a foreign-flagged vessel that was intercepted 40 nautical miles south of Ierapetra, on the southeastern coast of Crete, on Saturday morning.

The operation to immobilize the 20-meter ship, which had a crew of four Syrians, was conducted by two coast guard vessels and two airplanes, one of them belonging to Frontex.

The ship had started its journey from a Cyprus port and was heading for an undisclosed European destination.

