Police link prison inmate and woman to 2012 murder

Police investigating the death of a 29-year-old Albanian man whose body was found in his car in September 2012 have linked a 38-year-old Albanian male prison inmate and a 28-year-old Greek woman to the crime.

The body of the 29-year-old was found in the driver’s seat of his car in Peristeri, western Attica, bearing multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police investigation, the victim was shot by the 28-year-old who had been a passenger on a motorcycle being driven by the 38-year-old.

It appears that the victim had come to Greece to meet a woman he met online – the 28-year-old, whose social media profile seems to have been handled by the 38-year-old.