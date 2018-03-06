Police seek suspects after violent break-in

Police on Tuesday were seeking the burglars who entered the home of a businessman in northeastern Attica and robbed him of cash and jewelry before tying him up and fleeing.

According to sources, the robbers are believed to be members of a gang that has been operating in the region for several months.

In this case, the assailants entered the house while he was alone and forced him to show them where he stored his valuables. After bagging the loot, the intruders tied him up and left. Eventually the businessman, who was not hurt, managed to untie himself and notify the police.