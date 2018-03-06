OASA staff hand out free tickets

Employees of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) on Tuesday gave out 8,000 electronic tickets for free to commuters at seven of the capital’s busiest metro stations in a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the e-cards among the Greek public.

The cards were handed out at Syntagma, Omonia, Aghios Antonios, Doukissis Plakentias, Anthoupoli, Aghios Dimitrios and Aegaleo. OASA staff will continue the drive on Wednesday though it was unclear whether e-tickets would be distributed at the same stations.