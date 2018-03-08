Lucia di Lammermoor | Athens | March 14-28

Photo: Andreas Simopoulos

The Greek National Opera and Britain’s Royal Opera have teamed up for a production of Gaetano Donizetti's bel canto masterpiece “Lucia di Lammermoor,” directed by Katie Mitchell, conducted by Giorgos Petrou and Zoi Tsokanou, and starring Christina Poulitsi and Vassiliki Karayanni in the title role. Shows take place on March 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24 and 28. Tickets cost 15-80 euros and should be booked in advance, on www.nationalopera.gr.

National Opera, Stavros Niarchos

Foundation Cultural Center,

364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 213.088.5700