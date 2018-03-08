ECB lowers ceiling on ELA drawn by Greek banks
The European Central Bank lowered the ceiling on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 3.2 billion euros to 16.6 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The move reflected improved liquidity conditions, taking into account private sector deposit flows and banks’ access to markets, it said.
The ceiling is valid through April 11.
[Reuters]