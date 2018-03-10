Lantsias & Klampanis Jazz | Athens | March 10 & 11

Acclaimed Greek jazz musicians and composers Stavros Lantsias and Petros Klampanis will perform pieces from their respective oeuvres as well as work they have created together inspired by traditional Greek folk music at the Athenaeum Cellar. They will be joined by Thomas Constantinou on the oud and vocals, and Panos Dimitrakopoulos on the quanun. Shows start at 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday, and admission costs 10 euros.

Athenaeum Cellar, 3 Adrianou, Thiseio,

tel 210.321.0239