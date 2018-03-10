As Kathimerini English Edition enters its third decade, one can only appreciate the quality of journalism the paper offers, and feel proud for being part of it.

The work done by a dedicated team of journalists and translators is serious, avoids the superficial, and indeed focuses on “all the news that’s fit to print.” Being a joint publication with The International New York Times brings an increased sense of responsibility.

The English Edition is important not only for the publisher, and the journalists, but for the country too. It is one of those rare cases where one feels part of something bigger. Being Greece’s window to the rest of the world is no small thing.

Having been present at many discussions and exchanges with opinion makers from other countries, inside Greece and abroad, I dare suggest that many foreign officials, businesspeople and analysts get a lot, if not most of their information about what is happening in Greece from the coverage, the analyses and the opinion columns they read in this paper – and base their decisions on that too.

As technology advances, so does influence. From traders on Wall Street and bureaucrats in Brussels, to potential investors in Beijing, these days our readership extends well beyond national borders. Last but definitely not least, there is the diaspora, to which I feel I belong, and for which Kathimerini English Edition will continue to act as a bridge with Greece.

Tom Ellis is editor in chief at Kathimerini English Edition.