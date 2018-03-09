Two German journalists detained in Evros after entering military zone

Two German journalists were detained on Friday after entering a military area near the border village of Pragi, close to Didymoteicho.

According to local reports, the journalists claimed to be working for German television channel ARD and said they were in Evros for a report on Turks returning from Germany to their homeland via Greece.

The journalists were to be brought before a prosecutor in Orestiada thought it remained unclear what charges they might face.

ARD and the German Embassy in Athens were in contact with local authorities.