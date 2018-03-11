Erdogan makes nationalist ‘grey wolf’ sign during rally

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made the nationalist “grey wolf” sign during a Justice and Development party rally in the southern province of Mersin, reports said.



Erdogan reportedly gave the salute, widely associated with a nationalist youth organization that engaged into street battles against leftists in the 1970s, known as “Grey Wolves,” while reciting the slogan “One nation, one flag, one state, one homeland.”



In the same speech on Saturday, Erdogan reportedly criticized NATO for not supporting his country’s ongoing military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters in Syria. “Chief, take us to Afrin,” AKP supporters chanted, according to reports.



“If you are called for duty, I will be the first to join you,” the Turkish strongman was quoted as saying, referring to martyrdom.