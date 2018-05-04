Kornelios Grammenos | Athens | To May 5

Sculptor Kornelios Grammenos returns to the Ekfrasi Gallery with the solo show “Repatriation Vol. 2,” in which the artist continues to explore the internal and external rituals that define and constitute conceptions of place and homeland. The show will be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. and runs through May 5. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ekfrasi Gallery, 9A Valaoritou,

tel 210.360.7598, www.ekfrasi-art.gr