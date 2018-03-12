Onassis Center in New York wins Global Fine Arts Award

The Onassis Cultural Center New York is the winner of the Global Fine Art Awards' 2017 Youniversal Award, as determined by popular vote, the center said on Monday following an award gala last week.

“A World of Emotions: Ancient Greece, 700 BC – 200 AD,” which was on view from March 9 to June 24, last year, received the highest number of votes in the four-year history of the award.

The exhibition brought together more than 130 masterpieces from some of the finest museums in the world including the Acropolis Museum, the National Archaeological Museum Athens, the Louvre, the British Museum and the Vatican Museums.

Its aim, the center said, was to “explore the ideas and attitudes of people in classical antiquity toward emotion and the ways in which the emotions were depicted, revealing how some are strikingly familiar to us and some shockingly alien.”