Portuguese president visits the Acropolis Museum

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (left) speaks to his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday during a tour of the Acropolis Museum. Pavlopoulos hosted a lunch for the visiting dignitary at the museum. Earlier in the day, de Sousa met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who described Portugal, which emerged from its international bailout program in 2014, as a ‘positive example’ for Greece, which is scheduled to exit its third bailout in August. On Wednesday de Sousa is to visit the migrant reception facility in Thiva. [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]