Sustainability Festival | Athens | March 15-25

The Art Foundation (TAF) is hosting a 10-day event dedicated to the United Nations' 17 sustainable development goals, running through March 25. “It Grows on You” comprises an exhibition, lectures and workshops conducted by professionals in various fields who put environmentally friendly and sustainable practices to use. Special themes will also be addressed: Saturday, March 17, for example, is dedicated to sustainable gastronomy, and Sunday, March 18, to sustainable art and design, as well as recycling. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

TAF, 5 Normanou, Monastiraki,

tel 210.323.8757