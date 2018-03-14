Twelve suspected members of Rouvikonas to stand trial

Twelve people that police have identified as members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group are set to stand trial on a wide range of charges, including causing damage to foreign-owned property, disturbing the peace, and violent conduct in a three-year spree beginning in 2015.

Incidents they have been linked to include vandalizing the wall surrounding the German ambassador’s home in Athens, as well as the premises of the Saudi Arabian Embassy and a Larissa courthouse, among others.

The investigation into the activities of the group was started after an order in October by a Supreme Court prosecutor.

The group reportedly launched 28 attacks in 2015, 16 in 2016 and 43 last year.