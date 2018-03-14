The effort to find an investor for the concession of a casino permit for the planned Elliniko development has just started, with the aim of choosing the preferred bidder by the end of this year or the beginning of next.

The country’s gaming commission (EEEP) on Tuesday issued the details of the tender for the commissioning of consultants (Requests for Proposals) who will prepare the tender for the license.

The two consultants, one financial and one legal, will both draft the permit’s tender proclamation and advise EEEP throughout the process until the signing of the casino permit’s concession contract. Their work will be particularly important as EEEP and the Greek state aim to raise several tens of millions of euros from the licensee.

The issue of the permit is among the necessary conditions for the completion of the concession of Elliniko to the preferred bidder, the Lamda Development-led consortium. This means the consultants’ role will be crucial for the general progress of the Elliniko project.

The work of the financial consultant is budgeted at 500,000 to 750,000 euros, while that of the legal consultant is estimated at 250,000-375,000 euros.