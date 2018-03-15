HALC, ANCA take out ad in New York Times urging US not to sell F-35s to Turkey

The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) have taken out a full-page ad in the New York Times, urging the US not to sell F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey.

Entitled "Turkey is an Unreliable Ally," the page says that Turkey threatens US troops in Syria, violates Greek airspace thousands of times in a year, illegally occupies Cyprus, an EU member, and uses warships in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) where American and European companies are active.

Turkey, it said, denies committing genocide against the Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians, bombs the Kurds while they fight ISIS and attacks peaceful demonstrators on American soil.

