Video shows 8 Turkish servicemen before they fled Greece, Ankara says

A video made public on Thursday shows the eight Turkish servicemen who are currently seeking asylum in Greece a few minutes before they boarded a military helicopter to flee from Turkey during an attempted coup in July 2016, according to Turkish authorities.

The video shows the men walking through a military camp a few hours after the failed coup, according to Turkish authorities who have sought the men's extradition from Greece.

Three of the men in the video appear to be armed.

The video also shows the arrival of security forces at the military facility.

On Friday a Greek appeals court is hear Turkey's third appeal for the extradition of the eight servicemen.

Ankara claims to have new evidence incriminating the men in participation in the attempted coup.

