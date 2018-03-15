Mitchell heads to Cyprus after Athens meetings

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell was briefed on Thursday by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Greece’s geopolitical challenges and the situation concerning the two Greek soldiers who are being held in Turkey.

Mitchell heads to Cyprus on Friday amid tension stemming from Ankara’s threats to use force against Nicosia if it proceeds with hydrocarbon exploration and drilling off the island’s coast.

Meanwhile, a second ExxonMobil research vessel arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to conduct exploration.