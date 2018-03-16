Mitsotakis calls on Turkey to release two Greek soldiers

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for the immediate release of the two Greek soldiers that were arrested earlier in the month and urged Ankara to avoid actions that undermined relations with Athens.

Speaking to members of the Greek American community in New York, the conservative leader said that recent provocations by Turkey in the Aegean are “unacceptable” and that Greece is very concerned by the arrest of the two soldiers that accidentally strayed over the Turkish border during a routine patrol.

A Turkish court remanded the two men on charges of entering a prohibited military zone.