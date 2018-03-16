Key players attend Movement for Change conference

The leader of the new center-left Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata (second from left), and other key players attend the party’s inaugural conference in Athens on Friday. Former prime minister George Papandreou (l), To Potami chief Stavros Theodorakis (c), Democratic Left leader Thanasis Theocharopoulos (2nd from r) and Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis (r) were among a host of politicians from across the spectrum in attendance, who also included former premier Costas Simitis, Economy Minister Yiannis Dragasakis and conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]