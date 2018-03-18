Repair work on Parliament dome to continue until fall

Repair work on the leaky glass dome that covers the Greek Parliament building in Athens which began last month is to continue until the autumn. Scores of workers are involved in the project to fix the dome, which also requires the use of a large crane. The construction of the building, which was designed by German architect Friedrich von Gartner, began in 1836 and ended in 1842. It initially served as the Royal Palace for Greece’s King Otto and his queen, Amalia. It has been the seat of the Greek Parliament since 1929. [Eurokinissi]