New center-left party wraps up inaugural conference, unveils new logo

Politics

Greece’s new center-left Movement for Change wrapped up its inaugural conference in Athens on Saturday. Officials unveiled the party’s new logo, a rose in red, blue and green.

Earlier, the party’s charter and policy program was approved by the overwhelming majority of members.

In her closing remarks, leader Fofi Gennimata said the new party would be ready if elections were called.

