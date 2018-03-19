NEWS |

 
Cyprus president congratulates Putin on election win

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential election, voicing his hope that bilateral partnership will be further enhanced.

Putin won 76.69 percent of vote in a landslide re-election victory, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years.

