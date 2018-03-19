Sasha Waltz & Guests | Athens | March 23 & 24

After “Korper,” from her trilogy about the human body, acclaimed German choreographer Sasha Waltz returns with an exciting new choreography, “Kreatur,” which premiered at Radialsystem V in Berlin last summer. Here, she has teamed up with two iconoclastic artists, fashion designer Iris van Herpen and lighting designer Urs Schoenbaum. The shows at the Athens Concert Hall start at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 14-50 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr