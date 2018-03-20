A review of the Constitution is a necessary process that will help the country deal with longstanding problems and weaknesses.

The proposal for a “mini-review” that will focus on a handful of priorities, such as changes to the law protecting ministers from criminal prosecution, is practical and it would be good to see it go ahead.

Greece will not be able to go forward unless it addresses many issues in its rather dysfunctional and long-winded Constitution.

If a large part of the opposition agrees to this process now, it would lay the groundwork for more consensus on even bigger issues.