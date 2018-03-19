Military conducts commemoration test flights

A Greek fire service helicopter is seen carrying out a practice flight over central Athens on Monday ahead of the capital’s traditional March 25 military parades. The annual parades mark the anniversary of Greece’s independence from Ottoman rule in 1821. In addition to a procession in the capital on Sunday involving representatives of the country’s armed forces, members of the Hellenic Air Force and rescue services, schoolchildren are to hold their own parade to mark the occasion on Saturday. The events will cause traffic disruption on both days. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]